KCR’s family is of a ‘financial terrorists’: Revanth

Hyderabad: Terming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and family as ‘financial terrorists’, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that they were ‘terrorising entire system’. A day after the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) released its report, the Congress leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Medigadda to study the irrigation project.

Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday Revanth felt that in the wake of the NDSA’s report it was the responsibility of the Center to initiate action against KCR and the officials involved in the project. “When Prime Minister visits Telangana for seeking votes for the party he should first examine Medigadda barrage and initiate action against those who are responsible. Since Modi does not tolerate corruption, it is high time that he initiates action against KCR,” he urged.

Revanth demanded that an expert committee be constituted with a team of officials from other States and based on their report action must be initiated. “KCR and Harish Rao who were handling the irrigation portfolio should immediately be sacked. We also demand that Union Irrigation Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat respond on this issue,” he added.