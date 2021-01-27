KCR’s mega birthday bash planned on Feb 17

Hyderabad: The TRS is planning to celebrate 67th birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on February 17 at LB Stadium.

Sources said that the party senior leaders from Hyderabad forwarded a request to the stadium authorities to reserve the premises for the conduct of celebrations on KCR's birthday.

Every year, the TRS Chief celebrates his birthday at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan where the party leaders and well wishers are allowed to greet the leader.

The party also conducts programmes like poor feeding, blood donation camps and distribution of essentials to the needy. But this year they are planning a mega event, a senior leader said. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Party sources say that KCR would announce some major decisions like filling up of nominated posts and talk about the changing political developments in the state. However, a section of the partymen feel that KCR may use this platform as the first move towards coronating the Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao sometime after Ugadi.