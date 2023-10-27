KCR’s word is enough to win over voters

Suryapet: The Minister for Energy and BRS MLA candidate for Suryapet, Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, said that the BRS manifesto itself is a big assurance given by KCR to the people of Telangana. He conducted an election campaign in Suryapet in the name of ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Manifesto’ and visited SC Colony in the town’s Ward 2 - Kuda Kuda.

As part of the campaign, the minister performed special pooja at Savari Lakshmamma Ammavari temple, and submitted the BRS manifesto to the goddess. Later, he went around the colony, handing over copies of BRS manifesto to the voters and explaining in detail the welfare schemes to be undertaken to the people. The women of the colony gave a warm welcome to the minister on his arrival to the colony.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that the assurance given by KCR in the manifesto would serve as the ‘Brahmastram’ for the BRS party. KCR’s leadership is safe for the people of Telangana, he said. KCR is a leader who has achieved hundred years of development in a matter of 10 years, he explained. He reminded that Telangana is the only state in the country which provides free water, electricity, Kalyana Lakshmi and Rythu Bandhu to all the eligible persons. He also said Telangana is the only state which has waived off loans worth Rs 35,000 crore for the farmers.

Reddy said that the promises made in the last election had been fully fulfilled and additional schemes introduced and given to all those who were eligible. He said that under the KCR insurance Rs 5 lakh would be paid within ten days if the head of family died. He said that 93 lakh families in the state would be benefited by KCR insurance. He called upon the people of Suryapet not to fall in the trap of opposition parties’ warranty-less guarantees. Local councillor Gouraiah, leaders and activists of the party participated in the programme.