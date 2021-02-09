'KCR to Telangana, like Gandhi to nation'

Karimnagar: People of BC community were treated like slaves before Telangana State formation but now they are living with self-respect, stated BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar while speaking at a press meet at Mee-Seva centre here on Tuesday.

The Minister informed that BC community building is being constructed at Kokapet in Hyderabad with crores of rupees following Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's orders. If BJP leaders are committed for the welfare of BC community, then saffron party MPs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dharmapuri Aravind along with BC leaders must go to Delhi and demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up separate BC Welfare Ministry at the Centre, he challenged.

Kamalamar reminded that it was CM KCR, who added 17 OBC castes into BC category. Since BJP is in power at the Centre, its leaders also must exert pressure on the government for providing reservations in both the Houses, he pointed out. 'The State government is allotting Rs 9,000 crore for BC scholarships but the Centre is sanctioning Rs 500 crore only.'

The State government had established as many as 261 Gurukul Schools in just five years of its ruling and provided education to about 1.1 lakh students. Steps will also be taken for allowing parents to pay fees for four months only for their wards studying in schools and colleges.

Telangana is the only State, which is sanctioning Kalayana Lakshmi cheques to the women of weaker sections, after understanding their problems unlike any other State in the country and the credit for this goes to KCR, he stated.

"There is no opposition within the party against to CM KCR. Just like Mahatma Gandhi for the nation, KCR is for Telangana. Whatever KCR says, is like a law for all the party workers," he announced. As KCR already announced that there is no question of changing party leadership, we cannot give any statement on this issue, he clarified.