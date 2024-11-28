KDCC presented best Cooperative Bank Award

Karimnagar: KDCC Bank has won another rare honour by winning a national award in the cooperative sector. The bank Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao and CEO N Satyanarayana Rao received the award for being selected as the best bank for 2023-24 at the hands of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Earlier, DCCB won the prestigious National Federation of State Cooperative Banks Limited (NAFSCAB) All India Best Award in 2020-21 and in 2021-22. It is noteworthy that out of 393 DCCBs in the country, Karimnagar DCCB bagged the All India Award for the eighth consecutive year.

After analysing the performance of the last three years in all 393 District Co-operative Central Banks in the country, Karimnagar District Co-operative Central Bank Ltd was selected by the Centre as the Best Co-operative Bank.

KDCCB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao expressed happiness on receiving the National Award. He appreciated the management and employees who worked hard for this. Bank CEO Satyanarayana Rao expressed his gratitude.