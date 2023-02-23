Ketepally: Rs 3 cr gunny bags gutted in mysterious fire accident

Ketepally ( Nalgonda ): As many as 5,68,851 gunny bags were burnt in the fire accident occurred at Nakrekal market committee sub yard godowns located on the outskirts of Ippalgudem village in Ketepalli mandal of Nalgonda district on Wednesday. It is estimated that the gunny bags worth Rs 3 crore were gutted in the fire. Fire engines reached the spot and doused the fire.

The Civil Cupplies Corporation has taken the godown on the rent and has been paying a rent of Rs 90,000 per month. Interestingly, the godown has no power connection and is located in an isolated place.

Locals are raising eyebrows on fire accidents and term the accident as mysterious. A few villagers questioned how a fire accident takes place in godown with no power and locked shutters. It is learned that officials concerned who stored the gunny bags in the godown had forgotten to close the windows of the godown. DM Civil Supplies Corporation Nageshwar Rao, DSP Narasimha Reddy and local tahsildar visited the godown and initiated investigation.