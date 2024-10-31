Key admins chant safety mantra to ensure injury-free Diwali fest

Hyderabad: In the wake of Diwali festival, the city authorities – Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, City Police, and Fire department issued safety precautions and urged the citizens to take proactive safety measures during the festival. The officials also directed the fireworks sellers to take responsibility with emergency preparedness to ensure that sales take place in a peaceful manner and safe environment.

As the festival of lights, Diwali, approaches, excitement fills the air across the city. The festival will be celebrated on Thursday. However, this joyous occasion also presents significant risks, particularly concerning untoward incidents, burns and injuries, especially among children.

The civic authorities highlighted the critical need for heightened awareness regarding these hazards. There is consistently a significant increase in incidents during the Diwali celebrations each year due to negligence in adhering safety precautions.

According to GHMC, GHMC’s DRF Teams conducted safety awareness by educating firecracker shop owners and customers on safe handling practices and emergency responses, including guidelines to be followed on proper storage, handling, and protective measures while dealing with firecrackers.GHMC in collaboration with the Fire department reinforced the fire safety protocols and also deployed fire engines near the firecracker stalls in various parts across the city.

Moreover, The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) also issued safety guidelines and urged to buy certified firecrackers, light them in open spaces, and supervise children closely. Keep water, fire extinguishers, and first-aid ready for emergencies. As for the safety from candles and diyas, the Disaster Response asked to place diyas on stable surfaces and extinguish them before leaving or sleeping, and inspect decorative lights for damage and avoid overloading sockets.

They asked people to choose eco-friendly diyas and low-noise crackers to reduce pollution to the environment and urged to keep elderly, pets, and babies indoors, away from loud noises.

Additionally, Hyderabad City police convened a coordination meeting with Zonal-level fireworks sellers. On Wednesday, South zone DCP Sneha Mehra held a meeting with Zonal-level fireworks sellers at AreKatika Sangam in Chatrinaka. She directed the zonal officers to work in coordination to ensure that there are no mistakes during the Diwali festival and strict surveillance and security arrangements made to prevent any untoward incident. The DCP sensitised firecracker sellers and gave instructions regarding handling, protective gear, avoiding direct contact, licensed storage, proper ventilation, fire extinguishers and warned against smoking. She advised them to sell crackers under adult supervision with informative labeling and take responsibility with emergency preparedness to ensure that sales take place in a peaceful manner and safe environment. Sneha Mehra further instructed the sellers to take necessary precautions and warned against unlicensed sales and make proper arrangements at storage locations and owners should follow fire safety guidelines during Diwali to prevent accidents and injuries.