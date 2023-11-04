Khairatabad Congress candidate campaigns six guarantees

Khairatabad Constituency Congress Party candidate Ms. P Vijaya Reddy organized a program in Padmalaya Ambedkar Nagar, Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills (Jubilee Hills Division) to present the 6 guarantee card of the Congress Party to the people.

These guarantees include providing a gas cylinder for 500 rupees and up to 200 units of free electricity if the Congress government comes into power. Ms. Vijaya Reddy also highlighted the failure of the previous TRS government of not fulfilling its promise of providing 6 lakh rupees to the poor for building houses. She emphasized that the TRS government made these promises solely for the votes.

The program was attended by honorary Member of Parliament, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, and other leaders from the Telangana State Government.