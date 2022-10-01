Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Sudarshan Mudiraj passes away

Hyderabad: Pale of gloom descended in Khairatabad after the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Sudarshan Mudiraj passed away in the early hours of Saturday.

Sudarshan Mudiraj was famous for successfully continuing the tradition of Ganesh puja at Khairatabad at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh Pandal for decades.

Mudiraj's brother S Sankarayya, a freedom fighter, had founded the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee in 1954 and since then, every year the family led by Sudershan Mudiraj continued the tradition of Ganesh Pooja in Khairatabad with the help of his son S Rajkumar successfully.