  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Sudarshan Mudiraj passes away

Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Sudarshan Mudiraj passes away
x

Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Sudarshan Mudiraj passes away

Highlights

Pale of gloom descended in Khairatabad after the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Sudarshan Mudiraj passed away in the early hours of Saturday.

Hyderabad: Pale of gloom descended in Khairatabad after the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Sudarshan Mudiraj passed away in the early hours of Saturday.

Sudarshan Mudiraj was famous for successfully continuing the tradition of Ganesh puja at Khairatabad at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh Pandal for decades.

Mudiraj's brother S Sankarayya, a freedom fighter, had founded the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee in 1954 and since then, every year the family led by Sudershan Mudiraj continued the tradition of Ganesh Pooja in Khairatabad with the help of his son S Rajkumar successfully.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X