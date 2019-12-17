Khammam: 2nd phase of the 30-day action plan from Jan 2

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan directed the officials concerned to complete the works and also solve the issues identified during the 30-day action plan taken up earlier.

Addressing the officials at his office in Khammam on Tuesday, the Collector informed that the second phase of action plan in the villages would be commenced from January 2.

He said before the start of the programme, the officials must complete the works of cremations grounds, dumping yards under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS). He also directed the officials to complete the electrical works in villages, and added that officials must visit the villages and inspect the nurseries and revenue plantations.

