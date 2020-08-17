X
Khammam: 82 villages surrounded by floodwater

Temples near Godavari River surrounded by floodwater
Highlights

Khammam: About 82 villages are surrounded by floodwater in Bhadrachalam and Manugur divisions.

District Collector MV Reddy visited flood shelters and verified facilities available. As many as 60 aged people living in an old age home in Bhadrachalam were shifted to safe place as the home was submerged in floodwater.

Road transportation was cut off from Bhadrachalam town to several mandals as roads were overflowing with rainwater.

District Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Collector RV Karnan visited flood shelters and interacted with the victims.

After 15 years, Munneru River is flowing above danger level and many colonies and wards in Khammam were submerged and people were shifted to shelters.

