Khammam: ACB traps VRO, computer operator
Highlights
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths trapped VRO and computer operator in Tahsildar office of Wyra mandal in the district on Thursday
Khammam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths trapped VRO and computer operator in Tahsildar office of Wyra mandal in the district on Thursday.
Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Parsa Kashup and computer operator Ganji Satish have reportedly demanded D Venu Kumar of Gollapudi village of the mandal for sanctioning Food Security Card. Based on the complaint from Venu Kumar, ACB officials caught the duo
red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 1,500 from the complainant. The officers seized the tainted money from them and both the VRO and computer operator would be produced before the ACB court, the ACB officials said.
