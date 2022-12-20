Khammam: Authorities restore services at old RTC bus stand

Khammam: The TSRTC authorities resorted services at the old RTC bus stand here in Khammam, on Monday. After the opening of the new modern bus stand at NSP camp area, the old bus stand located at Mayuri centre in the city was closed off completely one year ago by the authorities.

However, since then the local traders and common public have been asking RTC officials to make the bus station operational again stating that its closure had affected business in the area and caused inconvenience to the people.

In view of public demand, orders were issued by the Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar to run city services and rural services, Palle Velugu services, from the old bus stand for the convenience of the people and local traders.

Local Corporator B Srinivas, Businessmen Nirmala, Srinivas, Chain Singh and others speaking to media on Monday, thanked Minister Ajay Kumar for his decision to restore bus services at the old bus stand.