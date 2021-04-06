Khammam: Babu Jagjivan Ram's services recalled

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar paid tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 114th birth anniversary here on Monday.

The celebrations were conducted across the district and District Collector RV Karnan, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj and others participated in programmes held in Khammam town.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay recalled Jagjivan Ram's services and lauded his efforts Ram to bring social and economic equality to poor, working class, common man and downtrodden.

The services of Jagjivan Ram to the country were unforgettable and he was a great leader, who strived for the welfare of Dalits until his last breath, he added.

Later, Minster Ajay Kumar garlanded the statue of former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram in the town.