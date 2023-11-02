Khammam BRS mandal general secretary joins Congress

Khammam: BRS Party Mandal General Secretary Uppatala Edukondalu has resigned from the party. He said that he has sent his resignation to the district president along with MLA Mecha Nageswarao. Later they joined the Congress in the presence of Thummala in Khammam.



Senior leaders Gade Sivaprasad and Chapalamadugu Laxman Rao who are leaving the party held a press conference at their residence in Chandrugonda on Wednesday along with activists. In this meeting, Edukondalu said that he has been working in the BRS party since 2014, and seeing his efforts for the development of the party, the then leadership entrusted him with the post of vice-president of the mandal party and later appointed him as the general secretary.

He said that since then he has organized party programs at his own expense. He expressed his grief that despite doing all this, the mandal leadership did not recognize him and insulted him. He said that he was not given any priority in the selection of BC and Dalit Bandhu scheme beneficiaries. He said that even though he explained the insults to MLA Mecha, he did not get any respond.

He said that he belonged to the weaker section. That is why 200 workers in the mandal along with him are leaving the ruling party. Leaders Gunja Anjaneyulu, Challa Narasimha Rao, Khasi, D Mallesh, Lachu, Rama Rao, Uppatala Bhadramma, Ramana and others were among those who left the party.