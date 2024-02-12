Live
Just In
Khammam: Budget will benefit poor, marginalised
Khammam: City Congress President Mohammad Javed said that the Vote-on-Account Budget introduced by Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the Assembly on Saturday will benefit the people of the lower classes. Javeed and others performed palabhishekam to the portraits of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka at the DCC office here on Sunday.
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who played key responsibilities in the party and the government in the past, has overcome many political hurdles to set the economic development of the state in on track, he said, adding that being a resident of Khammam district Bhatti earned a good name for the district.
He said the budget would provide relief to the poor people in all walks of life and would bail out the tenant farmers and benefit the unemployed.