Khammam: CMRF aid cheques distributed to needy

Khammam: District Co-Operative Central Bank (DCCB) Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, on Saturday distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 10.61 lakh to 23 beneficiaries at MP Nama Nageswara Rao Camp Office at Khammam.

Participating as the chief guest at the distribution programme, he hailed Nama Nageswara Rao for recommending the names of beneficiaries for the aid.

He interacted with the beneficiaries who came from Mahabubabad, Raghunadhapalem, Kothagudem, Palvoncha, Kalluru, Tallada, Kamepalli, Maripeda and Velaru during the programme.

DCMS chairman Rayala Seshagiri Rao, TRS State leader Maddineni Baby Swarna Kumari, Rythu Bandhu District Convener Nalamala Venkateswara Rao, leaders of the party Kanakamedala Satyanarayana, Ch Simhadri, Nama Seva Samithi district president Palvoncha Rajesh, Secretary Cheekati Rambabu, Regalla Krishna Prasad, S Gopi and Bargav participated in the programme.