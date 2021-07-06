Khammam: Collector RV Karnan inspects Palle Pragathi works in Nelakondapalli

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan on Monday paid a surprise visit to Acharlagudem village of Nelakondapalli mandal and inspected Palle Pragathi works in the village.

After observing that the oldest well in the village was not filled, he expressed angry on secretary Dinesh, sarpanch Sravan Kumar and APO Sunitha and ordered the senior officials to issue show-cause notice to them.

The Collector warned officials and staff that strict action will be taken against those, who neglects Palle Pragathi works. He also checked NSP canal and told the officials to plant saplings on roadside.

Later Karnan visited every house in the village and inspected sanitation in the premises. He interacted with the people to know their issues.

He appealed to the people to maintain cleanliness in their houses and surroundings and to construct soak pits for water storage. The officials were directed to conduct 'Dry Day' programme on every Tuesday and Friday.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Priyanka, MPDO Chandrasekhar, Tahsildar Suma, EO RD N Venkateswarlu and other staff accompanied the Collector during his visit.