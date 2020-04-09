Khammam: Collector RV Karnan inspects red zone area

Khammam: The district officials became alert after a second positive case registered in Khammam district and implementing lockdown rules strictly in the district. They gave permission for the sale of essential commodities from 6 am to 11 am only in the town and appealed to the people to maintain social distance and cooperate the officers due to lock down.

On Thursday District Collector RV Karnan visited a colony, marked as red zone where second positive case was registered on Wednesday. He appealed the people to follow the rules and urged them to inform the officials about details of foreigners. Suggesting everyone to stay in their houses, he told the people not to get panic and everything is under control.

During the visit, Collector Karnan observed shops, houses and sanitation works in the colony and ordered the municipal staff to spray disinfectant in the colony. Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, Municipal Corporation chief Anurag Jayanthi and other officers were along with the Collector.