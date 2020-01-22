Khammam Collector RV Karnan observes polling through web casting

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan has observed the election process in the municipalities of Wyra, Sathupally and Madhira through webcasting at his office.

Addressing the media later, the Collector said elections were conducted in a peaceful manner in all municipalities and no incident of violence or any other has taken place.

He directed the officers to transfer the ballot boxes to strong rooms and keep them safe till the counting was carried out on January 25, for which the arrangements have been on.

