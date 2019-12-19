Khammam: CPM slams BJP, TRS policies, calls them anti-people

Khammam: CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram fired against the BJP government and its policies. Speaking at the party plenary meeting in Khammam on Thursday, Tammineni stated that the BJP government was dividing people on basis of their religion and planning to target the religious minorities with the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act. He alleged that to support a few corporate companies, the government was trying to privatise the government-owned businesses.



Party State secretariat member Pothineni Sudharshan, speaking at the meeting, said that people in the country were facing many issues under the present BJP regime. Opposing the State government's policies, he said the TRS government had failed to implement poll promises and also has not taken any steps to contain law and order issues that were increasing with every passing day.

Party district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao, state committee member M Subba Rao and Ponnam Venkatseswara Rao also spoke at the meeting. Party district secretariat member K Venkateswara Rao, B Lenin, B Veerabhadram, M Bharathi, B Ramesh, Afroz Sameena and others attended the plenary meeting.