Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Khammam: CPM slams BJP, TRS policies, calls them anti-people

Khammam: CPM slams BJP, TRS policies, calls them anti-people
Highlights

CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram fired against the BJP government and its policies.

Khammam: CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram fired against the BJP government and its policies. Speaking at the party plenary meeting in Khammam on Thursday, Tammineni stated that the BJP government was dividing people on basis of their religion and planning to target the religious minorities with the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act. He alleged that to support a few corporate companies, the government was trying to privatise the government-owned businesses.

Party State secretariat member Pothineni Sudharshan, speaking at the meeting, said that people in the country were facing many issues under the present BJP regime. Opposing the State government's policies, he said the TRS government had failed to implement poll promises and also has not taken any steps to contain law and order issues that were increasing with every passing day.

Party district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao, state committee member M Subba Rao and Ponnam Venkatseswara Rao also spoke at the meeting. Party district secretariat member K Venkateswara Rao, B Lenin, B Veerabhadram, M Bharathi, B Ramesh, Afroz Sameena and others attended the plenary meeting.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top