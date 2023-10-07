  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Khammam: Development works undertaken in Palair

Khammam: Development works undertaken in Palair
x
Highlights

Khammam: As part of undertaking development works, Palair MLA Kandala and MLC Tatha Madhu laid the foundation stone for construction of...

Khammam: As part of undertaking development works, Palair MLA Kandala and MLC Tatha Madhu laid the foundation stone for construction of Pallegudem-Mangalagudemhigh-level bridge over AkeruVagu at Tirthala here on Friday.

After the ceremony, the local leaders participated in road widening works that were laid at a cost of 55 crores in the constituency. In addition, house plates were distributed among 22 poor families by the PalairMLA KandalaUpender Reddy in Gudurupadu village.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X