Khammam: Development works undertaken in Palair

Khammam: As part of undertaking development works, Palair MLA Kandala and MLC Tatha Madhu laid the foundation stone for construction of Pallegudem-Mangalagudemhigh-level bridge over AkeruVagu at Tirthala here on Friday.

After the ceremony, the local leaders participated in road widening works that were laid at a cost of 55 crores in the constituency. In addition, house plates were distributed among 22 poor families by the PalairMLA KandalaUpender Reddy in Gudurupadu village.