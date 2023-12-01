Khammam: EVM malfunctioning leads to chaos

Delays reported at Saraswathi Shishu Mandir polling station in Kothagudem due to confusion about ballot unit placement

Khammam: In what was largely a quiet affair, voters from 10 Assembly constituencies in the former Khammam district exercised their democratic right in a generally tranquil atmosphere. As the clock struck five in the evening, the voter turnout stood at 73.77 percent in Khammam and 66.37 percent in Kothagudem.

District administrations in Kothagudem and Khammam worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process. The day commenced with eager voters flocking to the polling places as early as seven in the morning.

District collectors VP Gautham of Khammam and Dr Priyanka Ala of Kothagudem closely monitored the polling proceedings from control rooms located at their respective integrated district offices complexes (IDOCs). They observed voting activities at various polling stations, witnessing an initial registration of 10.68 percent in Khammam and 8.33 percent in Kothagudem by 11 am, which later surged to 26.03% and 22.04%, respectively.

By 3 pm, the voting percentages had reached 58.39% in Kothagudem and 63.62% in Khammam. Sathupalli constituency in Khammam recorded the highest turnout at 79.20%, while Aswaraopet in Kothagudem had the highest turnout percentage at 71.80%.

However, Election Day was not without its share of challenges. Saraswathi Shishu Mandir polling station in Kothagudem experienced delays due to confusion about ballot unit placement. Additionally, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctions at various voting places in Kothagudem, including Yellandu, Tekulapalli, Cherla, and Gollagudem, caused polling delays.

In a few instances, voters voiced their concerns through boycotts. Rajulapalem in Enkoormandal, Sathupalli seat, saw voters refusing to cast ballots, demanding basic amenities. Similarly, voters in Satyampet, Sathupallimandal, boycotted polling places, citing underdevelopment in their community.

In Nallabandaboduthanda, Julurpadmandal, Kothagudem district, voters boycotted the polls, demanding the construction of a BT road. This mandal falls under the Wyra Assembly constituency in Khammam district.Likewise, residents of Lakshmipuram in Laxmidevipallimandal, Kothagudem district, boycotted polling places, seeking podupattas. Officials managed to persuade the villagers to vote by assuring them that their concerns would be addressed.