Khammam gets rapid antigen kits; gears up for full-scale testing

Khammam: The Telangana State government has been taking all measures to contain the spread of covid-19, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.



Steps are being taken for launching full scale Covid-19 testing in Khammam from August month onwards at District Government Hospital and Mamata General Hospital in Khammam, he revealed.

The Minister launched rapid antigen kits to be used for Covid-19 testing and home isolation kits at the District Hospital in Khammam. The kits would be used for emergency testing and for those who are in home isolation after being tested positive for coronavirus.

Rapid antigen kits would be available at the District Hospital, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) to test pregnant women, in emergency surgery cases and accidents cases. The home isolation kits contain 12 items, he added.

All countries are being troubled by Covid-19 pandemic and in India the disease spreads fast due to high population density. The Telangana government is making all-out efforts to both contain the virus spread and to treat the patients at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad and at District Hospitals. People needs to be cautious and follow preventive measures, Ajay Kumar said.

District Collector RV Karnan said rapid antigen kits would be helpful in getting quick results to decided a person was infected with the coronavirus or not. As many as 1000 kits were made available at the District Hospital. Similarly, 1124 kits were distributed among the PHCs and CHCs in the district for Covid-19 testing. All sub-centres were equipped with thermal scanners and pulse oximeter to help the ANMs to carry out door to door surveys, he said.

Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamalraj, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, DM&HO Dr. B Malathi, District Hospital Superintendent Dr. B Venkateshwarlu and others were present.