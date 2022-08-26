Khammam gets ready for Green Ganeshas

Khammam: Aware of the harmful effects on environment from Plaster of Paris and other chemicals used in the making of Ganesh idols, people are increasing veering toward eco-friendly clay Ganeshas this year.



A couple is in the forefront of bringing about a social change by prodding the public to shun PoP Ganeshas in favour of clay idols. They are impressed by the increasing preference of people to buy eco-friendly idols. However, they are sore that the government is not lending them any helping hand in spreading their activity. They are selling idols made of mud and are also making a variety of items for use in kitchen.

The couple named D Narasimha Rao and his wife Pushpa have been living in Khammam town for the last ten years. They are engaged in making household items such as pots, using mud and clay, leaving no room for quality concerns. Speaking to The Hans India, Rao who studied only till 4th class said he is happy with the public response to his initiative for expanding the use of eco-friendly items and articles, apart from Ganesha idols of clay every year. He feels greater awareness and a push from the government could go a long way in weaning the public away from using chemicals, PoP and plastic. He procures the idols from Kolkata and resells them after decorating tastefully.