Khammam: Growth comes to halt as posts remain vacant

Khammam: People in the erstwhile Khammam district are getting nominal services from municipalities due to huge vacancies, while development also took a back seat.



People and political parties alleged that the rulers have no commitment in filling vacancies and the people are facing the brunt. According to the information, there are four municipalities - Kothagudem, Yellandu, Palvoncha and Manugur in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and three municipalities - Madhira, Wyra and Sattupalli in Khammam district. Khammam Corporation is separate. Majority posts under these municipalities including Khammam Corporation are vacant for the last few years and the government has turned a blind eye in filling the posts.

The officials working now have said that they were unable to complete office work with the few employees and officers and facing problems from public. The Engineering department has occupied first place in the number of vacancies, which made the contractors to work as per their whims and not maintaining quality in the construction works.

According to available information, 10 posts in Yellandu, 10 in Kothagudem, 9 in Manugur, 13 in Sattupalli, 10 in Wyra and 12 in Madhira municipalities are vacant in administration,

revenue, accounting, planning, sanitation, health and engineering sections.

In Kothagudem municipality, the key post of town planning officer and AE posts are vacant. There are 20 posts vacant in sanitation and health section in the erstwhile Khammam district. In planning section also, out of 36 posts only 10 are working.

In Kothagudem municipality, out of total 148 posts, only 54 are working and the remaining 94 posts are vacant.

CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao alleged that due to vacancies in engineering department, development works are going on at a snail pace. He demanded the State government to fill up all vacancies and ensure development takes place and people will get all services.