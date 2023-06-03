Khammam made rapid progress during BRS rule says Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam : Stating that the face of Khammam changed during BRS rule as government rolled out many schemes putting the district on the path of rapid progress during past 9 years, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar while taking part in Telangana Foundation Day celebrations here on Friday.

The Minister hoisted the national flag and addressed the crowd, highlighting the Telangana government’s accomplishments over the last nine years. Especially, he highlighted Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak scheme that benefited 46,610 families in the district.

Puvvada said Dalit Bandhu scheme improved the lives of 3, 945 families who received capital aid worth Rs 394.50 crore under the scheme. In addition, 7, 749 people received Rs 88.70 crore as subsidised loans for self-employment.

As many as 8,956 double bedroom houses were sanctioned to Khammam district and of them 5, 626 houses have been constructed. At Tekulapalli in Khammam constituency alone 1, 240 houses were constructed and handed over to beneficiaries.

Giving impetus to sports infrastructure, around 50 Telangana Kreeda Pranganams were developed. In addition, three synthetic lawn tennis courts were developed at Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam at a cost Rs 93 lakh besides constructing indoor stadiums at Wyra and Kallur. For the modernisation of RTA office in Khammam, Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned and the works would begin soon, the Minister said.

Wyra municipality was developed with Rs 52.90 crore, Madhira municipality got Rs 96.38 crore and Sathupalli municipality Rs 36.43 crore, Ajay Kumar said.

In order to ensure peace and order, 8477 CCTV cameras have been deployed within the limits of the Khammam police commissionerate. The Police department held a massive job fair in which 150 organisations participated and 8,200 youths were hired.