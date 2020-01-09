Khammam man arrested for posing as IPS officer in AP

A man hailing from Khammam district in Telangana has been arrested by the AP police on Wednesday for posing as an IPS officer.

According to Tirumala Deputy Superintendent of Police T Prabhakar Babu, S Arun Kumar Pandu claimed that he was the director of Handlooms and Textiles Department in Telangana and the in-charge of the department in AP as well.

Arun Kumar had applied for darshan tickets at Tirumala. Suspecting his identity, the TTD vigilance officials enquired about him and alerted the local police who took him into custody.