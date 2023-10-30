Khammam: Many Congress leaders join BRS

Khammam: A number of Congress leaders from various divisions in Khammam joined the BRS party in the presence of party candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday. They observed that the Congress party was unable to stop the juggernaut of BRS in Khammam and hence they decided to join the BRS and work under the leadership of Ajay Kumar.

They were all praise for him for developing Khammam on all fronts and make it compete with even Hyderabad. They assured to strive for the victory of the BRS candidate with a huge majority in the upcoming elections.

Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DCCB Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, Corporator Medarapu Venkateswarlu and other leaders were present.