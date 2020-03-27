Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar checks supermarkets

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with District Collector RV Karnan and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi inspected supermarkets and vegetable markets during the lockdown in Khammam town on Friday.

Minister Ajay Kumar said that the district administration had arranged all facilities to the people during the lockdown in the State.

He appealed to the people not to come out of their houses to avoid themselves from getting affected with coronavirus and the district administration has taken steps to deliver essential commodities to the doorsteps.

Additional Collector Madhusudan, Revenue Divisional Officer Ravindranath and other officers were present along with the Minister.