Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar pats Triveni students

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday congratulated Triveni School students who got top grades in SSC examinations.

As many as 56 students got 10 GPA, 196 students 9.7 GPA ad 479 students 9 GPA. Triveni Institutions management Gollapudi Veerendra Chowdary, Venkatswara Rao, staff and students were present.

