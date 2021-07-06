Top
Khammam: MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah conducts 'plants' birthday

MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah cutting a cake at Sathupalli town on Monday
MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah cutting a cake at Sathupalli town on Monday

Highlights

MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah appreciated Municipal Chairman Mahesh for taking all measures to protect the saplings planted during Haritha Haram programme near Jyothi Nilayam School in Sathupalli

Sathupalli (Khammam): MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah appreciated Municipal Chairman Mahesh for taking all measures to protect the saplings planted during Haritha Haram programme near Jyothi Nilayam School in Sathupalli.

On Monday, the MLA cut a cake on the occasion of completion of one year of planting the saplings and distributed to the party leaders.

