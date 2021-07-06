Khammam: MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah conducts 'plants' birthday
Highlights
MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah appreciated Municipal Chairman Mahesh for taking all measures to protect the saplings planted during Haritha Haram programme near Jyothi Nilayam School in Sathupalli
Sathupalli (Khammam): MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah appreciated Municipal Chairman Mahesh for taking all measures to protect the saplings planted during Haritha Haram programme near Jyothi Nilayam School in Sathupalli.
On Monday, the MLA cut a cake on the occasion of completion of one year of planting the saplings and distributed to the party leaders.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story