Khammam: Munnuru Kapus urged to support Congress

Khammam: The Congress party is the only party committed to the welfare of Munnuru Kapus, asserted Telangana Congress Campaign Committee Co-Chairman and Paleru constituency candidate Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday. He said the Congress undertake the construction of welfare buildings by winning all the 10 seats in Khammam. Khammam Congress candidate and former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti participated as the chief guests in the Munnoor Kapu Atmeeya Sabha held here.

Addressing the convention, Ponguleti noted that Munnuru Kapus had been active in the state politics from the beginning. He asked the community leaders for their support to Congress. They are dominant in Khammam district and thus their role in ensuring the victory of Congress is crucial in the upcoming assembly elections, he said. He vowed to pay back in gratitude to the Munnur Kapus for their help to secure his win.

Congress party district president Puvvala Durga Prasad, Yadavalli Krishna, Shetty Ranga Rao, Congress city president Mohammed Javeed, Balasani Lakshminarayana, Maddineni Baby Swarna Kumari along with others participated in the programme.