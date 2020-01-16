Khammam: Nama makes surprise visit to Madhira railway station

Khammam: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao has inspected the Madhira railway station on Thursday and observed the drinking water and parking facilities at the station. He expressed his angst against the officers for the shabby environs of the station.



Earlier, the MP travelled in the train from Khammam to Madhira and interacted with the passengers.

He was welcomed by the station officials. Zilla Parishad Chief Lingala Kamal Raju and other TRS leaders also travelled with him.