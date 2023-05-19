Khammam: NT Rama Rao wears golden colour to soothe Yadavas’ sentiments

Khammam : In the wake of the High Court’s stay on installation of the statue of former Chief Minister and renowned actor NT Rama Rao(NTR) a Lakaram tank bund in the town, the statue committee has decided to make some changes in the statueand planning to unveil it as per schedule on May 28 by the Junior NTR.

According to information some NRIs and Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar had donated lakhs of rupees for installing a 54th height statue in Lakram tank bund and accorded permission from concerned officers.

The statue was constructed somewhere in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh with an estimated cost of Rs 4 core.

Few days ago, the statue was brought to Lakaram tank bund and while the arrangements were made for its installation on constructed dias in the middle of the tank, Sri Adhibhatla Sri Kalapeetam, Sri Krishna Jack and others approached the High Court and raised objection that NTR which was attired as Lord Sri Krishna will hurt their religious sentiments.

On their objections, the High Court stayed installation of the statue till further orders.

Reacting on the High Court’sorder, the statue committe coordinator Dodda Ravi said, “We are respecting arguments by Yadav Sangam and have decided to remove pillana grovi, Sudarshan Chakram and Nemali Pincham and also changed blue colour to gold.

He also said, in place of Pillanagrovi keepinglong knife which was usually kept by the hings.

Meanwhile TANA former president, NRI Talluri Jaya Sekhar expressed agony over the objection of the installation of the NTR statue in Khammam city. He saidformer Chief Minister NT Rama Rao was the people’s man and his services gave fruits to all the people in united Andhra Pradesh. He said, “we are obeying the High Court’s orders and removing the objections by the Yadav organisations”. He opined that the Yadavas have no objections after the changes are made.

He said, the programme will be conducted as per the schedule on May 28in Khammam as part of 100th birth anniversary of people’s man former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao.