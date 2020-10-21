Khammam: Opposition demands permanent solution to inundation

Khammam: The corporators of Congress and CPM demanded the ruling body to find out a permanent solution to save the submerging areas in the town due to Munneru River. Heated arguments and war of words took place between the corporators of ruling party and Opposition parties on several pending issues in the town took place as the Municipal Corporation general body meeting held here on Tuesday.

Congress party corporators Vaddeboina Narasimha Rao, Nagandla Deepak Chowdary and Balagangadhar Tilak alleged that the ruling party was failed to protect the people living in the eight divisions in the town from Munneru river floods.

Every year, about 3,000 people are being affected due to the flood of Munneru River and there was no permanent solution for this problem, they added. The Congress corporators informed that due to the flood water, people living in Kalvoddu, Gandhi Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Saradhi Nagar and Danavaigudem areas are suffering a lot and losing their properties.

When Giridhar was the Collector, he proposed to construct flood bank of 3 kilometres length on both sides of Munneru River, but the proposal was remained on paper only, they criticised.

In the recent floods also, the residents of these areas have suffered and incurred huge financial loss as all their belongings and properties submerged in floodwater, they stated.

The Congress corporators demanded the governing body to construct flood bank as well as a new bridge on Munneru River at Kalvoddu as the existing bridge was very old, which was constructed about 130 years ago.

Later, the governing body decided to take the issue to the government and to ensure funds sanction for the construction of a new bridge and flood bank. Later the CPM corporators alleged the ruling governing body was failed to maintain sanitation and providing drinking water to the people.

There was heated argument on the issue between the corporators of ruling party and Opposition parties. Mayor Dr G Papalal, Commissioner and other officials participated in the meeting.