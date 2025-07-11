Live
Khammam party leaders meet BJP chief
Khammam: Leaders of BJP from Khammam that included State Council Member Dr G Venkateswarlu and Seva Bharati President Motukuri Narayana Rao on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the party’s new president of Telangana, N Ramachandra Rao, in Hyderabad.
As part of the meeting, they represented the demands of the people of Khammam district that included a request for construction works of a wire bridge, Greenway Highway, and Amaravati Highway be started.
They said that if these projects are completed, it will be good for the development and economic progress of Khammam district. The leaders shared that Rao promised to cooperate and work to strengthen the party in the district.
