Khammam Police nab bike-lifter, recover 3 vehicles

Khammam: Chintakani police arrested a 36-year-old thief and recovered 3 motor bikes worth Rs 2,40,000 from him in connection of 6 theft cases in Chintakani, Knijerla and Wyra police station limits on Thursday.



According to police, Parvatha Venkanna, a resident of Velidanda village in Nalgonda district was involved in several cases of bike thefts. About 6 cases registered against him in Wyra, Konijerla and Chintakani police stations.

He stole 6 bikes. On tip-off the police followed him and apprehended him at Lacchigudem village in Chintakani mandal. Out of six bikes he had stolen, police recovered 3 bikes from him and will recover another 3 bikes from him soon.