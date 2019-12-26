Khammam Police nab bike-lifter, recover 3 vehicles
Highlights
Chintakani police arrested a 36-year-old thief and recovered 3 motor bikes worth Rs 2,40,000 from him in connection of 6 theft cases in Chintakani,...
Khammam: Chintakani police arrested a 36-year-old thief and recovered 3 motor bikes worth Rs 2,40,000 from him in connection of 6 theft cases in Chintakani, Knijerla and Wyra police station limits on Thursday.
According to police, Parvatha Venkanna, a resident of Velidanda village in Nalgonda district was involved in several cases of bike thefts. About 6 cases registered against him in Wyra, Konijerla and Chintakani police stations.
He stole 6 bikes. On tip-off the police followed him and apprehended him at Lacchigudem village in Chintakani mandal. Out of six bikes he had stolen, police recovered 3 bikes from him and will recover another 3 bikes from him soon.
