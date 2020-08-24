Khammam: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy seeks Central aid for flood victims

Khammam: BJP State Core Committee member and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has appealed to the Central government to send the special assessment team and survey the adverse impact of Godavari floods and more particularly increase of flood water due to construction of copper dam of Polavaram.

He also appealed to give financial assistance to the people who incurred losses due to floods. He asked the Centre to protect the temple of Lord Rama and give special packages for its development.

On Monday, he wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the issue. He also attached photographs of flood-affected areas.

Sudhakar Reddy alleged, the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana neglecting the flood- affected villages. Due to the national project of Polavaram, the number of tribal hamlets submerged in floodwater.

He informed, the flood affected the Agency areas of Bhadrachalam. It was marked 61 feet in Bhadrachalam the number of villages were submerged under the district of East Godavari, West Godavari and Bhadradri – Kothagudem districts.

He said, the water entered into the temple town of Bhadrachalam and 200 families suffered due to floods. Many tribal hamlets were submerged and thousands of people suffered during the floods in the mandals of Kukunoor, Velurupadu, Yetpaka, Chintoor, Kunavaram and Bhadrachalam.

He said due to copper dam which was constructed at Polavaram project the water level is receding very slowly here in the Bhadrachalam. It is only because of the copper dams, the flood water is stagnant in the affected areas and causing huge loss, he said.