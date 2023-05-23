Khammam: Puvvada launches CM Cup-2023

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday inaugurated the CM Cup -2023 organised under the aegis of the Khammam Municipal Corporation here.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that the events of sports archery, volleyball, Kabaddi and football were organised in the event. He said, the Sardar Patel Stadium was well developed and spent more funds for the sports lovers. He said children and sportspersons were enjoying morning and evening strolls in the stadium. All kinds of amenities exist at the stadium.

Later, the minister presented mementos to the prayers who won the mandal-level events and came to participate in the district-level games. District Collector VP Gajtham, Municipal Commissioner Adrash Surabhi, Commissioner of Police Vishu S Warrier and others were present.