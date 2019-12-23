Khammam: PV Narasimha Rao remembered on his 15th death anniversary

Khammam: The Congress party district unit observed 15th death anniversary of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on Monday. District Congress Committee (DCC) organised a programme at DCC office in Khammam. Speaking on the occasion, DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad recalled the services of PV Narasimha Rao. He also paid tributes to Rao. Later, the Congress party leader and activists took out a victory rally. They expressed happiness on the victory of the Congress party in Jharkhand. The party leaders distributed sweets on the occasion.



Former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao, Town Congress President Javeed, Tajuddin, Baba, Khadri, V Srinivas, Gangadhar, Jhani, Isak, Ismail, Nagesh, Venkanna, Mallaiah, Kanaka Raju, Yasin, Babu Rao, and Fharuk and other leaders attended the programme.