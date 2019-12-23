Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Khammam: PV Narasimha Rao remembered on his 15th death anniversary

Khammam: PV Narasimha Rao remembered on his 15th death anniversary
Highlights

The Congress party district unit observed 15th death anniversary of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on Monday.

Khammam: The Congress party district unit observed 15th death anniversary of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on Monday. District Congress Committee (DCC) organised a programme at DCC office in Khammam. Speaking on the occasion, DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad recalled the services of PV Narasimha Rao. He also paid tributes to Rao. Later, the Congress party leader and activists took out a victory rally. They expressed happiness on the victory of the Congress party in Jharkhand. The party leaders distributed sweets on the occasion.

Former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao, Town Congress President Javeed, Tajuddin, Baba, Khadri, V Srinivas, Gangadhar, Jhani, Isak, Ismail, Nagesh, Venkanna, Mallaiah, Kanaka Raju, Yasin, Babu Rao, and Fharuk and other leaders attended the programme.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top