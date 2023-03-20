Khammam: SCCL CMD selected to head NMDC

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar has been selected as the Chairman and Managing Director of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) decided to recommend his name for the post at a meeting held on Saturday. A total of seven applications were received for the post of the head of NMDC and Sridhar's name was selected from them and recommended to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

NMDC CMD Sumit Deb retired on February 28 and the responsibilities were temporarily handed over to Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee. Later, applications were invited for the full-time CMD post.

Sridhar is a 1997 batch Telangana cadre IAS officer. He was appointed as the CMD of SCCL in January 2015.