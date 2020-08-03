Khammam: Sridhar Reddy appointed as Kisan Morcha State president

Khammam: Senior BJP leader Kondapally Sridhar Reddy was appointed as the State president of Kisan Morcha. BJP State President Bandi Sanjay released orders in this regard on Sunday.

Earlier, Sridhar Reddy served as State secretary and contested in 2018 Assembly elections from Paleru constituency on BJP ticket.

He served as district party president twice. Sridhar born 1972 and came from agriculture background and completed BA and LLB. He was an active member of student organisation of ABVP and RSS.

Sridhar Reddy expressed happiness for being appointed as the Kisan Morcha State president.