Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Khammam: Telangana Vyavasayaka Karmika Sangam asks government to implement poll promises

Khammam: Telangana Vyavasayaka Karmika Sangam asks government to implement poll promises
Highlights

Telangana Vyavasayaka Karmika Sangam demanded that the government implement poll promises.

Khammam: Telangana Vyavasayaka Karmika Sangam demanded that the government implement poll promises. Telangana Vyavasayaka Karmika Sangam leaders and activists staged a protest and demanded that the government solve problems of the district.

The district president of Sangam Bathula Lenin demanded that the government allot double bedroom houses to all eligible people in the district. He said the people were facing many issues in the villages and the government was not taking interest to resolve them. He demanded that the TRS government give pensions to people above 57-year age. During the protest, leaders and activists raised anti-government slogans. The leaders also submitted a memorandum to the officers.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top