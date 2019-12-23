Khammam: Telangana Vyavasayaka Karmika Sangam asks government to implement poll promises

Khammam: Telangana Vyavasayaka Karmika Sangam demanded that the government implement poll promises. Telangana Vyavasayaka Karmika Sangam leaders and activists staged a protest and demanded that the government solve problems of the district.



The district president of Sangam Bathula Lenin demanded that the government allot double bedroom houses to all eligible people in the district. He said the people were facing many issues in the villages and the government was not taking interest to resolve them. He demanded that the TRS government give pensions to people above 57-year age. During the protest, leaders and activists raised anti-government slogans. The leaders also submitted a memorandum to the officers.