Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar all praise for CM K Chandrashekar Rao for development of agricultural sector

Khammam : Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for strengthening the State’s agricultural sector.

On the second day of the Telangana State’s decennial festivities, he attended as chief guest the Farmers Day celebrations held at Raghunathapalem and Rankya Tanda.

Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada said thandas were transformed into Gram Panchayats under the BRS goverment led by KCR.

free quality education for the needy is being established close to Suda Park at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Ragunathapalem mandal.

He stated that our BRS government has provided several programmes to the people of mandal, such as Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Asara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, free power, fertilisers to farmers, double bedroom houses, seeds, and aid to fishermen for fish culture.

He added that the State government has declared relief and rehabilitation aid at the rate of Rs 10,000 per acre for crops damaged by recent hailstorms and untimely rains in Telangana, which is more than the Centre’s recommendations.

He said if farmers and people in general want to see the welfare schemes to continue in the State, they should support the ruling party and strengthen the hands of Chief Minister KCR. He said, “till now we have made excellent progress and now we have to do politics. The aim of CM KCR is to make Rythu king, Puvvada asserted.