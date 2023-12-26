  • Menu
Khammam: Tummala unveils New Year calendar

Khammam: Tummala unveils New Year calendar
Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao unveiled the New Year calendar of Khammam Nagar Gangaputra Sangam at his camp office here on Monday.

Town President Gunti Satyanarayana, Secretaries Singu Srinivasa Rao, Treasurer Narugula Ravikumar, Srinivas Nagar Presidents Chintala Mallesham, Borra Venkateshwarlu, Satyanarayana, Joint Secretary Peddapelli Durgesh, Burhanapuram president Peddapalli Somaiah and others participated in this programme.

