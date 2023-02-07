Khammam youth 'shot dead' in US

Khammam: In an unfortunate event, a youngster from Khammam, identified as Mahankhani Akhil Sai (25), was shot dead in Montgomery City in Alabama State of the United States.

Akhil Sai, a native of Madhira town in Khammam district, was reportedly shot dead on Sunday night. He had gone to the US in December last to pursue MS course in Auburn University at Montgomery.

According to his family members, Akhil Sai was also engaged in a part-time job in a local petrol filling station. It was said that Akhil Sai suffered a bullet injury in his head as a firearm of a security personnel at the filling station misfired. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

US officials informed his father M Umashanker, a businessman, about the incident. Umashanker and his wife Madhavi speaking to the media appealed to the Government of India and the Telangana government to help them to get the body back to India so that they can see him for the last time and perform the last rites.

