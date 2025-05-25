Khanapur MLA vents ire at Forest dept

Khanapur: Khanapur constituency MLA Vedma Bojju Patel asserted that it is not right for the Forest Department officials to trouble tribal people as well as SC, BC and, minority people. “Otherwise a revolt is inevitable,” he claimed. Participating in a meeting held at the Secretariat in Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Ministers DA Seethakka and Konda Surekha, the MLA vented expressed his anger on the department officials.

Addressing the meeting, he said, “It is not right to use field-level officers who are performing duties in AC rooms as pawns and cause trouble to the people.”

He suggested that they go to the field level and see the problems and work to solve them. He demanded that permissions be given to dig borewells sanctioned under the Indira Soura Giri Jal Vikasam Scheme.

He said permissions should also be given to heavy vehicles in the Kawal Tiger Zone. He made it clear that if the tribals, who rely on the forest for their livelihood are troubled, the people themselves will rebel.

He said that the tribals who earn their living with bamboo and beedi leaves should not be troubled and that the State government should not obstruct the work of 3-phase electricity, CC road, and Indiramma houses.

“The government is working to improve road facilities in forest villages like Allampalli, Wayipet, and Ankenarayadhari. This should not be hindered,” he said.