Kharge, Priyanka pat CM Revanth for bringing out ‘vision document’

New Delhi/Hyderabad: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi congratulated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the unveiling of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document.

The two AICC leaders praised the Chief Minister for drawing a roadmap for the development of Telangana in the vision document.

During the meeting with Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi at thier residences in Delhi today, CM Revanth Reddy briefed them about the successful conduct of two day Telangana Rising Global Summit and the release of the Vision document in the presence of business honchos and global investors.

The two AICC leaders also expressed profound delight over attracting huge investments from local and international companies and entering agreements during the two day global summit. Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, MPs Suresh Shetkar, M Anil Kumar, P Balaram Naik, Dr. Mallu Ravi, K Raghuveer Reddy and Gaddam Vamshi krishna were also present .