Kidney disease on the rise in Rangareddy

RANGAREDDY: Kidney disease is on the rise in Rangareddy, with more than 2,000 cases reported every year across the district. This increase is attributed to changes in food habits, constant stress, and negligence of people, causing kidney diseases due to unhygienic food and polluted water. Doctors say that kidney disease patients are found in all mandals of the district, and 60-70 percent of people get this disease due to high blood pressure and diabetes.

A district hospital with 100 beds is functioning at Kondapur while one area hospital, nine community health centres are functioning under this hospital. Chevella and Shadnagar Community Health Centres are functioning with 50 beds each.Hayatnagar, Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar, Amangal, Ibrahimpatnam, Shamshabad and Yacharam Community Health Centers have 30 beds each.

To address this problem, the government has set up dialysis centres in Maheshwaram and Vanasthalipuram government hospitals, which are running successfully.Dialysis centres have also been sanctioned in Chevella, Shadnagar, Kalvakurti, and Ibrahimpatnam, but there is a delay in setting up them.

Kidney disease patients are demanding that the approved dialysis centres in Chevella, Shadnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, and Kalvakurti be set up immediately. Chevella Deputy DMHO Damodhar stated not maintainingblood pressure, diabetes under control, untimely treatment for diseases like malaria, diarrhea, kidney stones, and neglecting infection can lead to kidney disease. 50 percent of cases are due to diabetes, 20 percent due to hypertension, 10 percent due to drinking contaminated water, another 10 percent due to kidney stones, infection, and severe stress.He also suggested the people not to use medicines separately for pains and other diseases without doctor's advice, if chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension are neglected, there is a risk of kidney damage. They should be maintained under control by taking the medicines prescribed by the doctors by taking monthly tests.

The symptoms should be recognised at the first stage and should be treated immediately by the doctor, he said.

Madhu, a local resident of Shabad Mandal, said that an approved dialysis centre for Chevella Community Health Centre should be set up soon.